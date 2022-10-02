Promised 4 months ago, city cops yet to get travel allowance of Rs 2,700

For the past four months, over 40,000 Mumbai police personnel have been facing hardship after top officials of the Mumbai Police decided to do away with free BEST bus service that policemen in the city were able to avail earlier. To compensate for this loss of travelling for free, service policemen from Mumbai were promised an extra Rs 2,700 as travel allowance. However, nearly four months after this new rule was implemented, policemen are yet to see it reflected in their salaries.

The perk of travelling free on BEST buses while being on duty was given to city’s police personnel nearly four decades back. The facility was provided by the state government till June this year. The state would compensate BEST by paying them annually an amount of Rs 8 crore in lieu of this service, which allowed personnel, from the constabulary to officers of the rank of police inspector, to travel ticketless in buses. They just had to show their identity cards to the BEST bus conductor.

“There was a formula under which we paid money to the BEST and till the time we decided to discontinue the service, we paid over Rs 8 crores for each financial year,” said a senior police officer.

“Early in the 80s, it was started with an idea that all the lower ranked personnel used road transport frequently and BEST bus was found to be a convenient mode of transport. So, instead of giving them travel allowance, we gave them free of cost travel.”

However, over the years, as the number of policemen using the BEST bus reduced because they started travelling either by train or their private vehicles, the facility was not beneficial for all policemen. The issue was brought to the notice of Sanjay Pandey as he was the Mumbai police commissioner at the time. He decided to pay each constable travel allowance instead of providing free of cost travel on BEST buses.

A constable said on his social media account, the former Mumbai police commissioner had enquired whether they wanted the department to continue the BEST service for them or were they interested in availing a travel allowance. “As the majority of police personnel travel on their two-wheelers to police stations, they thought that an allowance of Rs 2,700 would make more sense as it would help them fill petrol. So, everyone asked for an allowance. However, now we are neither getting the allowance nor the free bus service,” said a constable.

After the move to do away with the free bus service came into effect, Pandey started correspondence with the state government for the grant of a travel allowance. However, four months on, the entire process is stuck in red tape.

Advertisement

“After we approached the state government asking them to sanction travel allowance for our men, they reverted citing a government resolution that was framed in 1991 and is about providing BEST bus facility to Mumbai police personnel. However, we have now approached the government asking them to cancel that GR so that we can start the travel allowance for the lower rank,” said a senior Mumbai Police officer.

Meanwhile, as the police personnel still await the process to be completed, the lower rank officers of the city’s police force said the delay is causing them financial hardship as many are being forced to shell out money from their own pockets for travelling on official work.

“Most of the time we only travel for work. It is either to submit some documents in our superior’s office or to catch some accused in a case. We were previously availing the free bus travel but now have to pay from our own pockets,” said another police constable.