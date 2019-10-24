Promised 2.5 million pounds, Powai woman pays Rs 45.69 lakh to online fraudsters

A 31-YEAR-OLD businesswoman from Powai gave away Rs 45.69 lakh to online fraudsters after she allegedly received an email from a UK resident, claiming that she wants to donate 2.5 million pounds to her so that she can undertake charity work in India.

In her complaint to the police, filed earlier this month, the woman has alleged that on August 21, she received an email from 67-year-old UK resident Bertha Mellon stating — “I want to donate 2.5 million pounds to you for charity work in your country India, contact me for more.” The email added that the money was with the Royal Bank of Scotland.

It also contained the email address of a lawyer, with whom the complainant was asked to get in touch with.

In her statement to the police, the complainant has said that the lawyer sent her the email address of a person named Serdarli Gursel, who would verify her details, following which the money would be transferred.

The lawyer also told the complainant to collect the deposit certificate of the amount and other documents from Gursel. “Gursel posed as an employee of Reserve Bank of India and emailed the complainant saying that they have received a deposit certificate from the UK-based individual. The woman was initially asked to pay Rs 89,000 to avail the amount,” said an officer from Powai police.

“After she transferred the amount, the UK-based woman asked for another Rs 44.71 lakh under the pretext of letting her download a banking application, paying tax and then decoding the tax code. Mellon also kept regular touch with her,” the officer added.

On October 10, the fraudsters asked her for another Rs 5.87 lakh, saying that she needed to buy a credit card

in order to avail the 2.5 million pounds.

“Suspicious, the complainant refused to pay and demanded her money back. Soon after, the fraudsters stopped contacting her. She then filed a police complaint, following which a case was registered last week,” the officer said.

The police said they are trying to locate the suspects with the help of their call data records. “We are also taking the help of the cyber crime department,” said another officer.