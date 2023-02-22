‘Prolonged incarceration will cause great injustice’: Waze seeks release

DISMISSED MUMBAI Police officer Sachin Waze has sought to be released in the case filed by the CBI in which he has become an approver. Waze had previously sought bail in the case but it was rejected by the special court last year.

After the three accused in the case, including former state home minister Anil Deshmukh and his two staffers were granted bail, Waze earlier this month moved a plea again seeking release.

The CBI has said that the purpose of detaining an approver was to protect him from his associates of the crime against whom he has decided to speak.

The court will hear the plea on March 8.

Waze, in a three-page handwritten application sent from Taloja Central Jail where he is lodged, said that he had been granted pardon by the special court before the filing of the chargesheet last year and he has been mentioned as a witness in it, not an accused.

It further stated that his statement has been recorded before a magistrate and he is committed to stand by it. It further stated that since the CBI has submitted that further investigation in the case is still on, the trial is not likely to commence anytime soon.

“Thus, such prolonged incarceration will cause great injustice and prejudice to me,” his plea stated, as it sought that an order be passed formally dropping proceedings against him and his release in this case be allowed.

Waze was arrested last year by the CBI along with Deshmukh and his two staffers, Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde. It was alleged that Waze had collected bribe from bar and orchestra owners in Mumbai on the instructions of Deshmukh.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had booked them under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Before the chargesheet was filed, Waze submitted a plea in court seeking to tender pardon.

The CBI gave its no-objection to the plea following which the court allowed him to become a prosecution witness and the CBI dropped him as an accused from the case.

In reply to Waze’s plea, the CBI has said that such an application seeking bail is not maintainable before the special court. “…the purpose of detaining the approver in custody till the end of the trial is not with the objective of punishing the approver to have come forward to depose in support of the prosecution, but to protect the approver from the possible indignation, rage and resentment of his associates of the crime, of whom he has decided to speak against by becoming an approver,” the CBI’s reply stated adding that the court may pass an order deemed fit in accordance with law.

Waze is also named an accused in the case filed by the Enforcement Directorate on charges of Prevention of Money Laundering Act and another filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the Antilia terror scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case, under UAPA and charges, including murder, of the IPC.

Waze was granted bail in the ED case in November last year. He has so far not filed for bail in the NIA case.