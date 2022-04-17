Proliferation of andh bhakts: CM in veiled dig at MNS chief

In a veiled dig at MNS chief Raj Thackeray, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that “andh bhakt” can change their deity and lean whichever way they benefit.

“We are all followers of Babasaheb (Ambedkar) but we are not andh bhakts. Nowadays, there is a proliferation of andh bhakts. They are known to create noise. We are selfish in considering someone as our deity. However, the andh bhakts can change their deity from time to time. Because he leans wherever he has the benefits. A bhakt is the one who will walk on the teachings of the deity. Not only this, he will show the path to others as well,” said Thackeray.

The CM was speaking virtually at a book release function on Sunday. The book titled “Ambedkar On Population Policy: Contemporary Relevance” has been written by Thackeray’s cabinet colleague and Congress Minister Dr Nitin Raut. Senior Congress leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge were also present for the function.

Recently, while the MNS has raised the issue of loudspeakers at mosques, and Hindutva, the Shiv Sena has accused the party of changing its stance over the years.