Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Not here to take away projects from Maharashtra, just want to optimise Punjab’s investment potential: Bhagwant Mann

Punjab CM Mann extended an invitation to industry and business houses to the 'Progressive Punjab Investor Summit' to be organised in Mohali between February 20 and 23.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in Mumbai (ANI Photo)
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held interactions with industrial heads across sectors in Mumbai Tuesday and said he was in the state not to take away projects from Maharashtra but only wanted to optimise investment potential in his state.

“We have not come here to take away projects from Maharashtra. To the contrary, It is our endeavour to work together keeping India’s growth and development (in mind),” said Mann.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader said his objective was to project Punjab as a potential investment destination. “We want to optimise our investment potential with interested investors in wider sectors conducive to the development of Punjab,” said Mann, adding that Punjab is “No. 2 in ease of doing business” and has the “least crime rate in the country” and these are the central aspects which provide a conducive atmosphere for investors.

At a conference of business leaders, Mann implored industrialists to become job creators and said gainful employment is a promising solution for drug addiction among youth.

He extended an invitation to industry and business houses to the ‘Progressive Punjab Investor Summit’ to be organised in Mohali between February 20 and 23.

Earlier, the Punjab chief minister visited the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and showcased the state as the most preferred investment destination in the country.

While interacting with the media persons after performing the Bell Ringing ceremony at the BSE, he said Punjab is the land of opportunities and invited the companies to invest in the state.

“The entrepreneurs will be immensely benefited by investing in the state, which is rapidly emerging as the industrial hub of the country. Punjab scores in maintaining absolute communal harmony, peace and amity, which are mainly responsible for overall development and prosperity in the state.”

He urged the industrialists to make optimum use of this congenial atmosphere backed by excellent infrastructure, power, skilled human resources and the best industrial and work culture to spread their business.

Extending a red carpet welcome to the industrialists, he reassured his government was open to new ideas and innovations to boost industrial growth in Punjab. Mann said the day is not far away when Punjab emerges as the industrial hub of the country.

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 20:15 IST
