Projects in Naxal corridor should be fast-tracked: Devendra Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Wednesday called for fast tracking of projects in the Naxal corridor.

Addressing the unified command mechanism’s meeting in Mumbai, Fadnavis said, “All the sanctioned infrastructure, health and education projects in the Naxal belt of Gadchiroli and Gondia should be expeditiously completed. Work on building roads, bridges, installing mobile towers, setting up healthcare units and education institutions should be taken up with priority.”

Fadnavis also asked officials to enforce the police recruitment policy in the Naxal belt. “Police officers are posted in Naxal areas for two years. When officers are transferred to such areas, their appointment letters should strictly mention that they would be posted there for two years…”