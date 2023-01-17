Prohibitory order issued ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Mumbai

In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mumbai Thursday, the city police commissionerate has issued an order banning the use of drone, paragliders, and remote control microlight aircraft flying activities in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Andheri, and Jogeshwari areas on the day for 24 hours.

The order that was issued on Monday by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Vishal Thakur read, “Whereas report has been received that due to the situation prevailing in the areas under control of the Commissioner of Police, Brihan Mumbai, it is apprehended that during the Prime Minister of India’s Mumbai visit on 19/01/2023 at BKC MMRDA Ground, Metro Line no. 7, Gundavali Station to Mograpada Metro Station that Terrorist/Anti-social elements may attack using drones, paragliders, remote control microlight aircraft and there is every likelihood breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquility and also there is grave danger to the human life, health, safety and injury to public property on that account.”

PM Modi will be in the city for the inauguration of the Navi Mumbai Metro’s 5.96-km stretch between Central Park and Belapur stations.

As a large number of people are expected to attend the programme, it is necessary that some checks should be put on activities around Mumbai, said an officer.

Accordingly, Thakur, vide powers conferred upon him under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code 1973 (Act II of 1974), issued the order.

“No drone, para-gliders, remote control microlight aircraft flying activities to be allowed in the jurisdiction of BKC police station, Andheri police station, Meghwadi police Station, and Jogeshwari police Station,” read the order.

It further read that “the order shall remain in force with effect from 00.01 hours of January 19 till 24.00 hours of January 19. Any person contravening this order shall be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860”.