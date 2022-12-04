Will soon announce programme against those insulting state & its icons: Uddhav Thackeray 

Demanding that criteria be fixed for the selection of persons for the post of state governors, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said his party will soon announce a programme against those insulting the state and its icons.

Speaking to mediapersons at Matoshree in Mumbai, Thackeray said Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has been insulting revered figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and social reformers Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule. He added that a state minister (BJP leader Mangal Singh Lodha) has also compared Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s “betrayal” (rebellion in June that brought down the MVA government) to the warrior king’s escape from Agra and “such people continue to remain in office”.

“Governors are the representative of the President of India. There must be a set criteria to appoint a Governor. I demand framing of such rules. It should not happen that just because someone is closer to the party ruling at the Centre, the person is appointed as Governor even if he or she is not eligible,” he added.

Reiterating his appeal to the people to join hands against those insulting the state and its icons, Thackeray said, “We will announce a programme in the coming days.

Talks have been held with other parties too and soon the programme will be announced to protest in a democratic way. We don’t want to just limit ourselves to a Maharashtra bandh.”

He added, “We took some time to announce the programme, as we should not act in hurry. We gave time to the government to act, but (when no action is being taken), we have no other option but to organise a protest or Maharashtra Bandh.”

Thackeray also welcomed BJP MP Udayanraje Bhonsale, a descendent of Shivaji Maharaj, for taking on Koshyari in connection with his remarks against the Maratha King.

Speaking on the border row between the state and Karnataka, Thackeray said the CM was mum on the statement of his counterpart Basavaraj Bommai that ministers from Maharashtra were not welcome in the southern state’s Belagavi – at the cente of the controversy.

Bommai on Friday took exception to the proposed visit of Maharashtra ministers Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai to Belagavi next week, saying the visit was not good.

“Shinde and his MLAs should have gone to Guwahati (Assam) to pray to Kamakhya Devi to get Belagavi and other Marathi-speaking areas of Karnataka into Maharashtra,” Thackeray said.