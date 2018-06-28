Professor ‘attempts suicide’ near residence of Raj Thackeray

Raj Thackeray (File photo) Raj Thackeray (File photo)

A 38-year-old commercial arts professor allegedly attempted suicide outside Raj Thackeray’s residence in Shivaji Park on Wednesday. Police said the professor, who had been missing from his home since 7 pm on Tuesday, had allegedly sent a text message to his brother saying he would commit suicide outside Thackeray’s residence at 12.35 pm on Wednesday. He reportedly consumed phenyl and reached Dadar where police caught him.

According to police officers, Bharat Hari Gite is employed as a culinary professor with a Bandra-based arts institution. Gite had studied at the same institution, the police said.

Senior inspector Gangadhar Sonawane from Shivaji Park police station said: “After Gite went missing on Tuesday, his brother approached Mahim police and lodged a complaint, following which we were informed about the suicide note that he had allegedly sent to his brother Sanket at 9.20 pm on Tuesday. He had even posted this on a WhatsApp group of the arts school faculty.”

The police said the professor had been held when he got off from a taxi in Dadar on Wednesday. Gite had reportedly already consumed phenyl and was taken to Hinduja hospital, where he was undergoing treatment. The police said they have mentioned the incident in their police station house dairy and are investigating the incident.

Sonawane said: “We have got a suicide note in which he has mentioned the name of a few college faculty members and has claimed that he was being tortured by them. So, we are investigating the matter and will take appropriate action on the basis of our findings.”

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App