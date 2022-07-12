Professor arrested for raping minor student for two years

A 42-year-old college professor has been arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly raping his student for two years.

The police said the accused, who teaches physics and chemistry in a college in the western suburbs, raped the girl and forced her to perform unnatural sex in the college premises and at his home when she came for tuition between February 2020 and February 2022.

The student, now 18 years old, was a minor when she was sexually assaulted. Both stayed in the same building, said police. The teenager has allegedly told police that the first incident of sexual assault took place in February 2020, when she had gone to his house for tuition.

“On that day, she was the only student at his home… he started telling her about his personal life and claimed to have cancer… He then started touching her inappropriately and later forced himself on her,” said an officer.

The man then threatened the girl of dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident. The girl, in her statement to the police, has said that the professor shot a video of her and threatened to circulate it on social media. “It was under this pretense that he repeatedly sexually assaulted her,” said the officer.

“This continued till February this year. While the victim left the city and went to Udaipur for further studies, he kept threatening her with messages.”

In June, when the teen’s parents visited her in Udaipur, they noticed changes in her behaviour. “She appeared traumatised and wasn’t herself…,” said the officer, adding that the mother took her into confidence and the teen narrated her ordeal. Following this, the girl then went to the police station and filed a complaint.

A case was registered under sections 376 (rape) and 377 (2) (F) (N) (unnatural offence) of the Indian Penal Code along with sections under the Protection of Children under Sexual Offences Act, following which the professor was arrested on July 5.

DCP (Zone X) Maheshwar Reddy said, “In her complaint, the girl has said that she was sexually assaulted in the college premises and also at his home during tuition.” The police are trying to ascertain whether the accused has sexually assaulted any other student.