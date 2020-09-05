Producers Guild slams ‘attacks’ on film industry

The Guild, headed by producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, urged the media to “stop fanning the flames”. (File Photo)

The Producers Guild of India on Friday spoke up against the “relentless attacks on the reputation of the Indian film industry” across all media in the aftermath of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

In a statement, the Guild said, “The tragic death of a promising young star has been used by some as a tool to defame and slander the film industry and its members. A picture has been painted of the industry as a terrible place for outsiders to aspire to…. This narrative is salacious enough for the media to exploit to great effect in order to boost its ratings, readership and page views.”

Its stand was supported by prominent industry personalities including Vishal Bhardwaj, Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha and Sonam Kapoor, who shared the letter on social media.

The Guild, headed by producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, urged the media to “stop fanning the flames”.

The letter came after actor Kangana Ranaut asked actors to take a blood test to prove they were not on drugs. It raised objections against projecting the industry as “a murky den of substance abuse and criminality”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd