scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Producer Prerna Arora booked for money laundering

Arora was booked and arrested in 2018 by the Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police for allegedly cheating film producer Vashu Bhagnani of Rs 31.6 crore.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: July 20, 2022 11:48:40 pm
prerna aroraPrerna Arora is co-owner of KriArj entertainment, which has produced critically acclaimed movies like Toilet Ek Prem Katha (2017) and Padman (2018). (File)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a case of money laundering against film producer Prerna Arora.

Arora was booked and arrested in 2018 by the Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police for allegedly cheating film producer Vashu Bhagnani of Rs 31.6 crore. The ED’s case is based on the FIR registered by Mumbai Police against her and they will now probe if Arora is involved in money laundering.

Arora is co-owner of KriArj entertainment, which has produced critically acclaimed movies like Toilet Ek Prem Katha (2017) and Padman (2018). According to the EOW case, Arora and her aides had lured Bhagnani to provide finance for Padman and Kedarnath movies and promised to give him first claim on the post-release revenue but then sold these rights to other organisations.

Further, it is alleged she failed to return Bhagnani’s money after which he approached the police and an FIR was registered for cheating and criminal conspiracy. Arora was arrested by the EOW in December 2018 and a chargesheet was filed against her in February 2019. In May 2019, she was granted bail by the Bombay High Court.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Violence’ or...Premium
UPSC Key-July 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Violence’ or...
Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC litmus testPremium
Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC litmus test
Explained: Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, old warhorse with a (tough) shot ...Premium
Explained: Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, old warhorse with a (tough) shot ...
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...Premium
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...
More from Mumbai

The ED, which suspects the producer is involved in money laundering, has registered a case against her and summoned her to their office for questioning on Wednesday. Arora has sought time to appear before ED officials.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Who is a gold digger, the derogatory expression used to describe certain kind of greedy woman?
Explained

Who is a gold digger, the derogatory expression used to describe certain kind of greedy woman?

T M Krishna writes: We no longer know how to respond to violence
Opinion

T M Krishna writes: We no longer know how to respond to violence

Premium
SC has done well to draw a few red lines in Zubair case
Editorial

SC has done well to draw a few red lines in Zubair case

Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?
Explained

Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?

Premium
Capital topper, AAP fails to score in Delhi University

Capital topper, AAP fails to score in Delhi University

Kallakurichi student death: NCPCR to conduct spot inquiry

Kallakurichi student death: NCPCR to conduct spot inquiry

Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Citizens and Aliens’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Citizens and Aliens’

Premium
Pujara slams third double century for Sussex in county cricket

Pujara slams third double century for Sussex in county cricket

What are tetrapods, and did their removal cause 'unusual vibrations' along Mumbai's Marine Drive?
Explained

What are tetrapods, and did their removal cause 'unusual vibrations' along Mumbai's Marine Drive?

Speeding ambulance skids on wet road, rams into K'taka toll booth
Watch

Speeding ambulance skids on wet road, rams into K'taka toll booth

Why does Magnus Carlsen find the World Chess Championship boring?

Why does Magnus Carlsen find the World Chess Championship boring?

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 20: Latest News
Advertisement