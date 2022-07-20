Producer Prerna Arora booked for money laundering

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a case of money laundering against film producer Prerna Arora.

Arora was booked and arrested in 2018 by the Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police for allegedly cheating film producer Vashu Bhagnani of Rs 31.6 crore. The ED’s case is based on the FIR registered by Mumbai Police against her and they will now probe if Arora is involved in money laundering.

Arora is co-owner of KriArj entertainment, which has produced critically acclaimed movies like Toilet Ek Prem Katha (2017) and Padman (2018). According to the EOW case, Arora and her aides had lured Bhagnani to provide finance for Padman and Kedarnath movies and promised to give him first claim on the post-release revenue but then sold these rights to other organisations.

Further, it is alleged she failed to return Bhagnani’s money after which he approached the police and an FIR was registered for cheating and criminal conspiracy. Arora was arrested by the EOW in December 2018 and a chargesheet was filed against her in February 2019. In May 2019, she was granted bail by the Bombay High Court.

The ED, which suspects the producer is involved in money laundering, has registered a case against her and summoned her to their office for questioning on Wednesday. Arora has sought time to appear before ED officials.