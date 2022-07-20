Producer Prerna Arora booked for money laundering

Updated: July 20, 2022 11:48:40 pm
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a case of money laundering against film producer Prerna Arora.
Arora was booked and arrested in 2018 by the Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police for allegedly cheating film producer Vashu Bhagnani of Rs 31.6 crore. The ED’s case is based on the FIR registered by Mumbai Police against her and they will now probe if Arora is involved in money laundering.
Arora is co-owner of KriArj entertainment, which has produced critically acclaimed movies like Toilet Ek Prem Katha (2017) and Padman (2018). According to the EOW case, Arora and her aides had lured Bhagnani to provide finance for Padman and Kedarnath movies and promised to give him first claim on the post-release revenue but then sold these rights to other organisations.
Further, it is alleged she failed to return Bhagnani’s money after which he approached the police and an FIR was registered for cheating and criminal conspiracy. Arora was arrested by the EOW in December 2018 and a chargesheet was filed against her in February 2019. In May 2019, she was granted bail by the Bombay High Court.
Subscriber Only Stories
The ED, which suspects the producer is involved in money laundering, has registered a case against her and summoned her to their office for questioning on Wednesday. Arora has sought time to appear before ED officials.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Who is a gold digger, the derogatory expression used to describe certain kind of greedy woman?
Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?Premium
Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Citizens and Aliens’Premium
What are tetrapods, and did their removal cause 'unusual vibrations' along Mumbai's Marine Drive?
Latest News
BMC health infra a failure: AAP
Incident of fire reported onboard aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya
Gujarat: Red alert issued in various districts from July 23 to 25
Maharashtra reported 9-fold rise in Covid cases last month
NCP dissolves all party departments and cells
Mumbai: Monitoring equipment to be installed at Marine Drive buildings facing ‘vibrations during high tide’
Women’s Euro 2022 quarterfinals live streaming details: When and where to watch?
‘Hasta la vista, baby,’ says UK’s Boris Johnson as he exits parliament
Kolkata derby to kick off Durand Cup on August 16
‘If it is too hot for you, it is too hot for them!’: US police dog gets special shoes and sunglasses
The Gray Man screening: Russo Brothers call Dhanush ‘one of the most amazing actors on the planet’
The war in Ukraine is the true culture war