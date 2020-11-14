Producer arrested for stabbing TV actor seeks bail, says ‘concocted story’

Versova police had arrested Yogesh Mahipal Singh on October 29 after an FIR was registered against him on charges of stabbing the actor on her abdomen, hand and back.

A 32-year-old producer, arrested for allegedly stabbing a television actor with a knife multiple times on October 25, has claimed in his bail application that it was a “concocted story of assault” due to his “genuine attempt to gain her confidence back”. Versova police had arrested Yogesh Mahipal Singh on October 29 after an FIR was registered against him on charges of stabbing the actor on her abdomen, hand and back. He was booked under sections including 307 (attempt to murder) and 354 D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code.

The bail plea, filed through lawyers Satyaram Gaud and Shikhani Shah, before the Dindoshi sessions court, claimed that Singh and the actor were in a relationship and on the day of the incident, she told him that she no longer wanted to be with him.

“…when applicant (Singh) tried his level best to make her understand by even reminding her promises… this genuine attempt of the applicant to gain her confidence back has triggered the complainant to lodge present concocted story of assault against the applicant with vague allegations of attempt to murder, which is denied by the applicant in toto,” the plea added.

Singh also told the court said that he has no previous offences registered against him.

The victim had told the police that Singh asked her to marry him and when she refused, he begun stalking her. The police have submitted to the court that on the day of the incident, Singh had pulled out a knife from his possession and tried to slash the actor’s face. She sustained injuries to her hand, abdomen and back as she tried to shield herself.

The police have also claimed that Singh fled after the incident and met with an accident. He was arrested after his discharge from a hospital in Vasai. In the bail plea, Singh has said that he was arrested before he could recover from the accident.

The court has directed the prosecution to file a reply and will hear the plea next week.

