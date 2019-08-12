‘Procurement of spare parts from foreign vendors takes time… affecting services’: D L N Murthy

D L N Murthy, the COO of Mumbai Monorail, speaks to The Indian Express on what is being done to ensure that the project picks up pace and improve the commuting experience.

What is the current status of Monorail services?

The MMRDA has rebuilt two trains since taking over operations in December 2018. At present, we have five trains — four in operation and one standby. We are in the process of rebuilding two more trains, thus, seven trains will be in operation by end of September. MMRDA has also floated tender for procurement of 10 Monorail rolling stock. The tenders will be finalised and order placed before September 15. These 10 trains will be delivered in 21 months. Thus, by 2021, the Monorail will be running with 17 trains, with a headway of six minutes on the entire

corridor.

At the same time, MMRDA is making small improvements in the system to improve the commuting experience. Several other tenders are also in process, which will improve the overall performance, security, comfort and safety of passengers.

What are the reasons behind continuous disruptions to Monorail services?

The current plight of Monorail services is due to the fact that the former operator, Scomi BHD Engg, never maintained the trains. When MMRDA took over the operations due to non-performance by the contractor in December 2018, there were only three trains in operation. There were no spare parts and consumables. MMRDA placed orders for procurement of spare parts and consumables between January and March. Procurement of spare parts from foreign vendors is a long drawn process and is affecting services. MMRDA, in line with Make in India policy, is developing indigenous vendors and this is taking time. In days to come, it would develop indigenous vendors and reduce dependency on foreign vendors while improving reliability. Till then, MMRDA will do its best to keep the Monorail running.

Is Monorail an effective transportation system for a city like Mumbai?

The decision to introduce Monorail, as a feeder service to the Mass Rapid Transit System and cater to crowded and narrow areas, was taken in September, 2008. The Monorail can easily manoeuvre sharp turns as well as climb up and down gradients. It currently connects with the western, central and harbour rail systems at Wadala, Lower Parel and Chembur. The utility of the Monorail will improve when all the Metro lines near the Monorail corridor become fully functional. The Monorail is connected to three Metro lines, which will help improve last mile connectivity.