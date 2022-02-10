Process to resume Mumbai University offline exams initiated

A process to resume Mumbai University Examinations in an offline format from the upcoming summer session has been initiated by the Exam department on Thursday.

While a broad outline has been declared, a detailed timetable along with guidelines on how to hold offline exams will be out soon.

This decision by the Mumbai University’s Exam Department comes as a major announcement for lakhs of students appearing for several examinations.

For degree courses in traditional streams of Arts, Science and Commerce, Semester II exams will be offline for regular as well as backlog candidates, whereas for Semester IV, it will be completely online.

Semester I, III and V which have only backlog candidates during summer sessions will have an online exam. For final Semester VI exams however, the university will first collect data of vaccinated candidates and the situation of State Transport bus services in Konkan region under the university’s jurisdiction before taking the final decision.

For Post Graduate courses, Semester II and IV, regular and backlog both exams will be offline and for Semester III and I it will be both online. Exams which will be offline will have a combination of Multiple-Choice Question (MCQ) and Subjective questions with 50 percent weightage of marks for each.

For professional courses falling under Management, technology and inter-disciplinary stream; all exams will be in offline format and with subjective questions. This includes engineering, pharmacy, Masters of Computer Application, Bachelor of Mass Media, Law, Bachelor of Education among others.

Dr. Vinod Patil, Director of Board of Examinations and Evaluation, said, “For the upcoming summer 2022 exams, a detailed timetable along with guidelines will be issued soon. Exams which are to be held offline will be held in the same format across Mumbai University jurisdiction.”

Since the lockdown in 2019 due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Mumbai university shifted to online mode; including for exams and evaluations.

In October 2021, the colleges were finally allowed to hold offline operations, for the first time by the state higher and technical education ministry. But exams were yet through an online format.