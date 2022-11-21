Process to construct 14 more jails underway: Maharashtra govt to Bombay High Court

THE STATE government has informed the Bombay High Court that it is taking efforts to construct 14 more jails with the capacity to accommodate 15,000 inmates “keeping in mind the future needs of at least 20-30 years.” The reply was submitted recently by state Chief Secretary (CS) Manu Kumar Srivastava. Most of the prisons in the state are facing overcrowding with 36 prisons housing over 42,000 prisoners against their capacity of 23,217.

The government said the planning and tender processes for the construction of additional jails at Ahmednagar, Baramati, Palghar, Hingoli, Gondia, Bhusaval, along with two additional prisons on the existing lands of Yerawada (Pune) and Thane central prisons are underway and same would increase the capacity of inmates jails by 9,549. The additional jails at Yerawada and Thane will house 3,000 inmates each, it was submitted.

Moreover, six more prisons are proposed to be constructed in Turbhe (Mumbai), Alibaug, Satara, Sangli, Nanded and Beed. However, lands are yet to be made available for the same. It will increase the capacity of inmates by at least 6,000. The government said that the planning for five more open prisons on the existing land for prisons in Yerawada, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Amravati and Akola (open prisons for females) are already under consideration.

The government also informed the court that additional toilets and bathroom facilities are being provided to the inmates to ensure hygienic conditions and maintain privacy.

After Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni for the state government submitted that a meeting of all stakeholders concerned for jail reforms will be convened in the last week of this month and he is “optimistic about the fruitful result”, the bench posted further hearing in the matter to December 13.