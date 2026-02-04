Process on to acquire one lakh acres of land for industrial use: CM Fadnavis tells MIDC

Fadnavis said, "planning should ensure that all ongoing infrastructure projects are completed within the next three years."

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday directed officials to speed up land acquisition for infrastructure and industrial projects across Maharashtra and asked the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) to work towards making one lakh acres of land available for industrial use to meet rising investor demand.

Chairing a review meeting of key land acquisition proposals at Varsha, the chief minister said the process must be carried out in a transparent and time-bound manner, while ensuring that the landowners should not face any inconvenience.

He said the state government would provide all necessary support to district administrations to expedite acquisition.

Officials informed the chief minister during the meeting that a total of 8,969 acres of land is currently available for industrial development across various departments, while 20,431 acres has newly been acquired.