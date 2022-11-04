Process expedited for 1.5L hawkers to benefit from PM SVANidhi scheme: Fadnavis

The Maharashtra government on Thursday announced that 1.5 lakh street vendors from Konkan region, including Mumbai, will become beneficiaries of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s SVANidhi scheme (Street Vendors Atma Nirbhar Nidhi) within the next one month. The announcement was made by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis following a review meeting by Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad.

Fadnavis also announced that special camps will be set up in collaboration with various banks to ensure all beneficiaries of the Kisan Credit Card get the benefits of the scheme. About 16 lakh eligible farmers are yet to get the benefits of the scheme.

In a statement on Thursday, Fadnavis said, “Maharashtra has been behind target as per the SVAnidhi scheme. Maharashtra’s street vendors were not able to avail benefits of this scheme. We did a review of this. Within the next one month, the region of Konkan and Mumbai will see 1.5 lakh street vendors benefiting from the scheme.”

Similar meetings will be taken for all regions in the state and timelines will be established to meet targets. Taking to social media later in the day, Fadnavis said, “Various measures were discussed to increase the reach of PM SVANidhi scheme including awareness, increase in loan amount, same day disbursement, participation of bank officials at various camps to achieve major targets by December first week.”

Presently, there are about 11,000 licensed hawkers in Mumbai and the government has expanded the eligibility of the scheme to ensure every vendor who does business on the street is eligible for the SVANidhi scheme, Fadnavis said. “In case of Mumbai, all hawkers identified by BMC in its survey will be considered,” he added.