scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 08, 2022

Proceedings under PMLA cannot continue if no scheduled offence, says court

As an interim relief, orders release of two men booked for alleged money-laundering to avoid “illegal detention”

Written by Sadaf Modak | Mumbai |
Updated: August 8, 2022 11:50:14 pm
The Supreme Court, in its key order on PMLA last month, observed that if a person is absolved by a court in the scheduled offence filed against them, there can be no separate action for money-laundering against such a person. (File Photo)

IN ONE of the first such decisions after the Supreme Court’s order which upheld the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), a special court in Mumbai on Monday, as an interim relief, ordered the release of two men booked for alleged money-laundering, noting that proceedings under PMLA cannot continue in the absence of a scheduled offence. The court will hear the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the lawyer for the two accused at length on the issue in due course. Pending its final decision in the matter, the court directed the interim release of the duo to avoid their “illegal detention” till then.

“It is crystal clear that if there is no scheduled/predicate offence, the PMLA case cannot continue. Similarly, the PMLA court cannot have jurisdiction to continue a PMLA case in the absence of a case relating to scheduled offence. The guidelines of the Honourable Supreme Court…are very clear. This court has no jurisdiction to extend judicial custody of the accused under PMLA when there is no scheduled offence,” special judge M G Deshpande said in his order on Monday.

Also Read |PMLA needs to be ringfenced from the executive

The ED, as a prosecuting agency, can file a complaint under PMLA only to probe allegations of money-laundering of proceeds of crime. These proceeds, therefore, have to be linked to a separate criminal offence allegedly committed by the person based on which the ED files its independent complaint under PMLA. The separate criminal offence is called a scheduled offence or predicate offence.

The Supreme Court, in its key order on PMLA last month, observed that if a person is absolved by a court in the scheduled offence filed against them, there can be no separate action for money-laundering against such a person.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘NITI Aayog’ or ‘Bottom-up A...Premium
UPSC Key-August 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘NITI Aayog’ or ‘Bottom-up A...
Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watchesPremium
Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watches
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
C Raja Mohan writes | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach westPremium
C Raja Mohan writes | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west

Two accused, Babulal Varma and Kamalkishor Gupta, were arrested in January 2021 linked to an alleged money-laundering case against a firm called Omkar Realtors and Developers Private Limited. The ED’s complaint against them and others, including actor-businessman Sachin Joshi, is related to an FIR filed in 2020 in Aurangabad on charges of cheating Aurangabad Gymkhana and its directors.

Also Read |Money laundering is a serious issue. But SC verdict on PMLA is problematic

Their lawyers Vijay Aggarwal and Rahul Agarwal told the court on Monday that the closure report filed by the police in the case in Aurangabad was accepted by a local court, noting that the complaint was filed due to a misunderstanding and that the commercial transactions dues were cleared by the accused. The lawyers submitted that a “single minute spent” by the two accused in custody amounted to illegal detention since there is no scheduled offence against them.

Referring to the Supreme Court order, lawyer Aggarwal submitted that since the closure report was accepted and there is no scheduled offence, the PMLA case by the ED cannot continue. Based on the submissions, the special court directed the ED to file its reply. ED prosecutors Hiten Venegavkar and Kavita Patil sought time to file a reply stating that the plea was filed “surprisingly” and that its officials were not aware about it. The court allowed the adjournment application while ordering that the two be released in the meantime as interim relief. The court also said that issues of “surprise” raised by ED do not arise once the issue of illegal detention is brought up.

Read in Explained |Explained: Supreme Court overrides its own 2017 ruling to justify ‘drastic’ PMLA provision for bail

“Once it is pointed out that the custody of the accused is likely to turn into illegal detention, certainly the court cannot grant liberal adjournments to ED for filing say and arguing the application at their convenience by continuing the judicial custody of the accused…,” the court said, adding that the question of illegal detention is to be heard expeditiously.

More from Mumbai

The court directed the release of Varma and Gupta on a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh and said that it was ready to hear the matter daily considering ED’s urgency to hear the plea.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-08-2022 at 11:49:22 pm

Most Popular

1

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey

2

I didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Arshad Nadeem's father after son's 90.18 m javelin CWG gold medal

3

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

4

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey

5

Nitish Kumar 'reaches out' to Congress, RJD and JD(U) rally MLAs

Featured Stories

Commonwealth Games 2022: Why they mark a turning point for Indian athletics
Commonwealth Games 2022: Why they mark a turning point for Indian athletics
Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate
Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate
Explained: Why has the Electricity Amendment Bill led to protests in Punjab?
Explained: Why has the Electricity Amendment Bill led to protests in Punjab?
Explained: What’s in the climate, healthcare, and tax Bill set to become ...
Explained: What’s in the climate, healthcare, and tax Bill set to become ...
‘Corruption’ a deal-breaker for Nitish Kumar in 2017, but Lalu family sti...
‘Corruption’ a deal-breaker for Nitish Kumar in 2017, but Lalu family sti...
Kin standing in for women panchayat representatives: After oath row, MP s...
Kin standing in for women panchayat representatives: After oath row, MP s...
Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
C Raja Mohan writes

Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west

Premium
At forefront of fight against Shrikant Tyagi, women who refused to back down
Omaxe row

At forefront of fight against Shrikant Tyagi, women who refused to back down

Derek O'Brien to Naidu: 'Would've tried hard to get PM to answer one question in your tenure'

Derek O'Brien to Naidu: 'Would've tried hard to get PM to answer one question in your tenure'

Asia Cup 2022: Kohli, KL Rahul return; Bumrah unavailable for selection

Asia Cup 2022: Kohli, KL Rahul return; Bumrah unavailable for selection

Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watches

Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watches

Premium
Tale of two friends and rivals: India’s Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem

Tale of two friends and rivals: India’s Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem

Explained: Why food inflation may ease faster than expected

Explained: Why food inflation may ease faster than expected

Premium
A baraat attacked: Rise and rise of a UP MLA, and a 30-yr wait for a Dalit family

A baraat attacked: Rise and rise of a UP MLA, and a 30-yr wait for a Dalit family

UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak on marriage with Akshata Murty: 'She is a total nightmare'

UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak on marriage with Akshata Murty: 'She is a total nightmare'

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 08: Latest News
Advertisement