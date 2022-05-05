Proceedings against Salman Khan, guard stayed further in journo ‘assault’ case

Justice NJ Jamadar of the Bombay High Court on Thursday extended till June 13 a stay on a magistrate court order that issued summonses and initiated criminal proceedings against actor Salman Khan and his bodyguard Nawaz Shaikh on a complaint filed by a journalist who claimed he was assaulted in 2019.

On April 4, the high court stayed the magistrate’s order till May 5 while hearing the actor’s plea against the summons and proceedings.

The journalist claimed that in April 2019 he, along with a cameraperson, tried to film Khan while the actor was cycling. Though he had the bodyguards’ permission, they manhandled him and snatched his phone after Khan objected to the filming, the journalist alleged. He further alleged the DN Nagar police had refused to file a complaint.

In March, an Andheri magistrate court issued the summonses against Khan and Nawaz Shaikh. It had earlier called for a report from the police. The magistrate court said that prima facie, there was sufficient material to proceed against the two under Sections 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The journalist, in his affidavit filed by his lawyer Fazil Shaikh, stated that he had immediately dispatched his complaint to the police and filed a second complaint later when they refused to take action. It was after being told by the police that there was no cognisable offence in the incident that the journalist approached the magistrate court. However, according to the journalist, his police complaint had described in detail how his phone had been snatched.

The high court will hear the plea next on June 13.