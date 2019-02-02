‘Proceed with acquisition to develop amenities’

Following the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) decision against acquiring plots reserved for public amenities, Opposition leader in BMC Ravi Raja of the Congress has written to the administration demanding that it proceed with the acquisition in order to develop amenities as envisioned in the Development Plan (DP).

The senior Congress corporator has asked the BMC to acquire 50 plots, which the civic body had decided not to acquire. Citing encroachments on these plots and the cost of acquisition, the BMC had decided to forego developing these amenities. The plots have reservations, including for playgrounds, parks, welfare centres, roads and other amenities. They are spread across nearly 15 acres in Jogeshwari East as per the Development Plan 2034.

A letter, dated February 1, sent by Raja to Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta said corporator Anant Nar had asked the civic body to acquire these plots. But in reply to his letter, the administration had claimed that as a major portion of these plots are encumbered, the BMC would have to spend a large sum on relocation of slums, thereby, rendering acquisition difficult. “At a time when the civic body has made a provision of Rs 2,000 crore for acquisition of lands reserved for public amenities, they are refusing to take over the plots,” said Raja. “By not acquiring and developing these plots, the civic body is doing injustice to people,” read his letter.

Raja said the BMC’s new DP 2014-2034 has retained reservations on plot numbers 81 to 132. Of these, the BMC is already in the process of acquiring plot number 85. “The BMC should change its decision. A fresh proposal on acquisition of the lands should be tabled at the next meeting,” said Raja.

The Indian Express had reported first that the civic body had decided not to acquire about 50 plots in the western suburbs. The BMC had said it would have to spend Rs 98 crore for acquisition and hundreds of crores more for rehabilitation of slum dwellers living on these plots.