Procedure not followed in demolition of AIMIM corporator’s house: HC

Nashik TCS case accused Nida Khan had allegedly been staying at AIMIM corporator Mateen Patel's residence before her arrest.

The Bombay High Court’s Aurangabad bench Monday said that due procedure was not followed in the demolition of properties linked to AIMIM corporator Mateen Patel in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where Nashik TCS case accused Nida Khan had allegedly been staying before her arrest.

Patel and Hanif Khan, whose house too was demolished, had approached court against a notice issued to them.

After the demolition, their lawyer, Abhaysinh Bhosale told the court that mandatory provisions of the Supreme Court were not followed and the structures were brought down.

In a plea in the same petition, the corporator and Khan have sought Rs 2 crore as compensation.