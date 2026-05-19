Procedure not followed in demolition of AIMIM corporator’s house: HC

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The Bombay High Court’s Aurangabad bench Monday said that due procedure was not followed in the demolition of properties linked to AIMIM corporator Mateen Patel in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where Nashik TCS case accused Nida Khan had allegedly been staying before her arrest.
Patel and Hanif Khan, whose house too was demolished, had approached court against a notice issued to them.
After the demolition, their lawyer, Abhaysinh Bhosale told the court that mandatory provisions of the Supreme Court were not followed and the structures were brought down.
In a plea in the same petition, the corporator and Khan have sought Rs 2 crore as compensation.
The court was also told that the action was completely arbitrary and that Khan’s family was rendered homeless. The court said that the procedure was not followed and granted them the liberty to amend the petition.
On May 9, civic authorities issued notices to Patel alleging illegal construction at the Kausar Baug house and an office in the same locality.
On May 13, the demolition was carried out by the city’s civic body, even as the family had approached high court against the notice.
The demolition was carried out despite Patel’s family on May 13 submitting documents before the civic body’s anti encroachment cell and seeking 15 days’ time to file a detailed reply, they told court.
The family had argued that the three day notice issued by the corporation violated the Supreme Court’s November 2024 ruling laying down safeguards against arbitrary demolition drives.
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