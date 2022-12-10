Probe police negligence, if Aaftab’s family involved in murder, says Shraddha’s father

Accusing the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate of not acting swiftly on his complaints, Vikas Walkar (59) claimed on Friday that if the police had acted in time, his daughter Shraddha, who was killed by her live-in partner in Delhi, may have been alive.

Speaking to mediapersons in Mumbai, Vikas, also sought death sentence for Aaftab Poonawala, who allegedly killed Shraddha and chopped her into 35 pieces at their Delhi flat in May. Over the next few days, he disposed the body parts in jungle-like areas on the city’s outskirts.

Vikas said he had approached the police with a missing person’s complaint on September 23. However, his complaint was filed in October first week, he claimed.

Vikas broke his silence on his daughter’s death for the first time after her murder came to light in November. He spoke to the media after meeting Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Taking a jibe at Vasai, Nalasopara, Tulinj and Manikpur police stations in Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar Commissionerate, Walkar said, “Vasai and Nalasopara police showed a little negligence on my complaint. May be my daughter would have been alive or I would have got more proof against Aaftab. Their negligence needs to be investigated.”

“Further, my daughter had also complained to the police that Aaftab used to beat her and threatened to murder her, but no action was taken. I want this to be investigated as well.” Shraddha had submitted the written complaint to Tulinj police in November 2020.

Meanwhile, seeking death sentence for Aaftab, Vikas also demanded that the role of his family members and others be probed.

“Aaftab Poonawala murderered my daughter. He needs to be given stringent punishment… He must meet the same fate as my daughter. Aaftab must be hanged.”

“I think Aaftab’s parents knew what he was up to but did not inform the police. The police must probe the roles of his father, mother and brother to see if they or any other person is involved in the crime,” he added.

Walkar said some restrictions should be imposed on dating applications. Shraddha and Aaftab had met through a dating app. “Many friendships are forged on dating apps. Some measures need to be taken so that such incidents are not repeated. Many people use these apps and parents have no control over them.”

“Some awareness also needs to be created on religion on social media,” he added.

Maintaining that as Aaftab was from another community, he never wanted Shraddha to be with him, Vikas said: “My daughter told me she is 18 years old and has the right to make her own decisions before leaving home. I was helpless and could not stop her. Hence, I feel there is a need to counsel youngsters in this age group.”

He claimed that he tried to keep in touch with Shraddha but she did not respond. Vikas said he also asked her friends for her whereabouts.

“I last spoke to Shraddha in mid-2020… she said that she was alright and was staying in Bangalore,” he said. “I had spoken to Aaftab Poonawala on September 26 and asked him the whereabouts of my daughter. But he said he did not know where she was.”

Asked whether he visited Aaftab’s residence in Vasai, he said he had once. “There, I did not receive a proper answer from his mother.”

Asked if Shraddha did not speak to him because he had separated from his mother, Vikas said, “I never separated from my wife. My mother was old and I had to take care of her… we adjusted and lived separatley. It is not true that I separated from my family.”

Vikas said he had met Fadnavis, the Delhi Lieutenant Governor and Delhi Police officers, who have assured him that justice will be done. “I am satisfied with the Delhi Police probe and do not want CBI probe at this juncture. I have appointed Delhi-based lawyer Seema Khushwaha to fight the case in court,” he added.