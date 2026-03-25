Probe panel flags ‘criminal conspiracy’ in Ghatkopar hoarding collapse

The report also called for periodic structural audits of hoardings, especially in high-traffic and coastal areas, along with stricter norms on size, height, spacing and prohibition in sensitive zones.

The report by the committee that probed the 2024 Ghatkopar hoarding collapse, tabled in the state legislature on Tuesday, has pointed to a “criminal conspiracy” and regulatory lapses, calling for action against police, civic officials, advertisers and engineers.

According to the report by the panel headed by former Allahabad High Court Chief Justice Dilip Bhosale, the sequence of events pointed to collusion between private parties and officials to bypass Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) rules. It called for registration of FIRs, prosecution of those involved, and recovery of costs from offenders.

The report submitted to the Maharashtra Government in September last year had identified suspended IPS officer Quaiser Khalid, BMC official Sunil Dalvi, Ego Media directors Bhavesh Bhinde and Janhavi Marathe, and businessman Mohammed Arshad Khan as key conspirators in a chain of illegal approvals and lapses leading to the tragedy.