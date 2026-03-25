Probe panel flags ‘criminal conspiracy’ in Ghatkopar hoarding collapse

The report by the committee that probed the 2024 Ghatkopar hoarding collapse, tabled in the state legislature on Tuesday, has pointed to a “criminal conspiracy” and regulatory lapses, calling for action against police, civic officials, advertisers and engineers.
According to the report by the panel headed by former Allahabad High Court Chief Justice Dilip Bhosale, the sequence of events pointed to collusion between private parties and officials to bypass Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) rules. It called for registration of FIRs, prosecution of those involved, and recovery of costs from offenders.
The report submitted to the Maharashtra Government in September last year had identified suspended IPS officer Quaiser Khalid, BMC official Sunil Dalvi, Ego Media directors Bhavesh Bhinde and Janhavi Marathe, and businessman Mohammed Arshad Khan as key conspirators in a chain of illegal approvals and lapses leading to the tragedy.
On May 13, 2024, a massive hoarding – measuring 120 feet in width, 140 feet in length and 180 feet in height — collapsed on a petrol pump in Ghatkopar, killing 17 people and injuring over 80.
The inquiry committee was set up on June 10, 2024, to examine all aspects of the incident.
The report identified alleged involvement of police and municipal officials in facilitating illegal hoardings and said those failing to act against violations must face legal and departmental proceedings. It stressed that police are duty-bound to register FIRs under the Defacement Act upon detecting such violations.
Recommending stringent enforcement, the panel said that offenders, including advertising agencies, must face criminal prosecution, heavy fines and immediate removal of unlawful structures, with costs recovered from them.
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It also flagged accountability of structural engineers, stating that those issuing false or defective stability certificates should be suspended and blacklisted for three to five years.
The committee further proposed holding beneficiaries of illegal hoardings, including political figures featured on such displays, primarily liable, with provisions for fines and prosecution under relevant laws.
Pointing to systemic lapses, the report said the collapse was “essentially the result of failure to properly enforce existing regulations,” noting that the hoarding exceeded permissible size limits by more than three times despite clear BMC norms and had been erected without proper permissions, structural approvals or safety checks.
Earlier, findings had also highlighted how land ownership was misrepresented to bypass municipal rules, enabling illegal expansion of hoardings, while mandatory design approvals and stability certifications were ignored.
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Citing past directions of the Bombay High Court, the panel urged strict compliance with judicial mandates on outdoor advertising regulation and enforcement.
To plug regulatory gaps, it recommended creation of a nodal agency to ensure uniform rules and coordinated action among the BMC, Railways and police, preventing offenders from exploiting jurisdictional overlaps.
The report also called for periodic structural audits of hoardings, especially in high-traffic and coastal areas, along with stricter norms on size, height, spacing and prohibition in sensitive zones.
Emphasising urgency, the committee said swift removal of illegal or unsafe hoardings and consistent enforcement were critical to prevent recurrence of such incidents and restore public confidence.
Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues.
Expertise
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai.
Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands').
Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including:
State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance.
Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana).
Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides).
Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits.
Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness
Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects.
Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission.
Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards.
Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra.
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