Probe panel fines Param Bir Singh Rs 25k for not appearing before it

THE COMMISSION of inquiry, headed by retired Justice KU Chandiwal, on Wednesday imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh for not appearing before it.

This is the third time that the commission has imposed costs on Singh for seeking adjournment in the hearing. It will now hear the matter next Monday.

In his plea seeking adjournment, advocate Anukul Seth submitted on behalf of Singh that the Bombay High Court was hearing a plea filed by the former police commissioner, challenging the scope of the commission and its right to send him summons.

Incidentally, the HC, which was to hear the petition filed by Singh against the commission on Wednesday, has also adjourned the matter till Monday.

The commission was set up by the state government following allegations of corruption made by Singh against former home minister Anil Deshmukh.