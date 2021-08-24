Probe ordered over ‘celebratory processions by police’ in Nashik

AMID THE pandemic and crackdown on the public for violating social distancing norms, police along with locals have reportedly been taking out celebratory processions without masks in Nashik rural area over the weekend. The processions were to appreciate the “good work” of officers who were getting transferred from the area to other police stations.

After multiple such processions reportedly took place in the district, the police superintendent ordered an inquiry.

At least three such incidents allegedly took place on Saturday and Sunday after locals learnt that transfer orders had been announced in the police circle and their favourite officers would be leaving.

One such procession was of an assistant police inspector Jalinder Pale from Ghoti police station. Photos circulating on social media show him standing in an open jeep, surrounded by at least 17 maskless people clicking pictures, with music being played and people garlanding the officer.

A police official from Ghoti police station said, “It is not true. The jeep did not leave the police station premises and only photos were taken outside the police station. There was no procession.”