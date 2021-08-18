Probe into Sheena murder case complete, CBI tells court

The CBI informed a special court on Tuesday that it has finished investigating the Sheena Bora murder case.

The trial in the case had began in 2017. As per law, the investigating agency is required to inform the court regarding the closure of its investigation. The CBI informed the court that after its filing of the second supplementary chargesheet, there was nothing left to probe.

The agency has claimed that 25-year old Bora was murdered on April 24, 2012 by her mother and former media executive Indrani Mukerjea and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna in conspiracy with her then husband Peter Mukerjea. While Peter is out on bail granted by the Bombay High Court last year, Indrani and Sanjeev are in jail since 2015 when the alleged murder came to light.

So far, over 65 witnesses have deposed in the trial, which was stalled during the pandemic last year. Meanwhile, Indrani has changed her legal team, which has been representing her since 2015. While her bail applications have been rejected multiple times by the special court, a plea is pending before the HC.