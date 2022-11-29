Probe into foot over-bridge mishap at Balharshah station begins

The Central Railway (CR) has initiated an SAG-level (Senior Administrative Grade) inquiry into the foot over-bridge slab collapse at Balharshah station which took place on Sunday. SAG-level officers at the headquarters and division will investigate the incident, said an official from the Central Railway. Balharshah station is in Chandrapur district which is taken care of by the Central Railway.

The foot over-bridge was 45 years old and routine maintenance and inspection were done as per schedule, the Railways said. However, officials refused to give any further comments as investigation is underway.

The foot over-bridge slab collapsed at the station at 5pm on Sunday. As a result, at least 15 people using the bridge at the time fell on the railway tracks. A woman among them lost her life. At least two others sustained serious injuries and were being treated at a private hospital.

According to the police, the slab which fell was 16-feet long and was a pre-cast structure.

The woman who died has been identified as Nilima Rangari. She died of head injuries during treatment late on Sunday.

The other two seriously injured have been identified as Ranjana Khadtad and Radheshyam Singh.