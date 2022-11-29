scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

Probe into foot over-bridge mishap at Balharshah station begins

The foot over-bridge was 45 years old and routine maintenance and inspection were done as per schedule, the Railways said. However, officials refused to give any further comments as investigation is underway.

According to the police, the slab which fell was 16-feet long and was a pre-cast structure. (Representational/File)

The Central Railway (CR) has initiated an SAG-level (Senior Administrative Grade) inquiry into the foot over-bridge slab collapse at Balharshah station which took place on Sunday. SAG-level officers at the headquarters and division will investigate the incident, said an official from the Central Railway. Balharshah station is in Chandrapur district which is taken care of by the Central Railway.

The foot over-bridge was 45 years old and routine maintenance and inspection were done as per schedule, the Railways said. However, officials refused to give any further comments as investigation is underway.

The foot over-bridge slab collapsed at the station at 5pm on Sunday. As a result, at least 15 people using the bridge at the time fell on the railway tracks. A woman among them lost her life. At least two others sustained serious injuries and were being treated at a private hospital.

According to the police, the slab which fell was 16-feet long and was a pre-cast structure.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘China’s Zero-Covid poli...Premium
UPSC Key- November 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘China’s Zero-Covid poli...
Delhi reports another gruesome case of body-chopping and murderous aggres...Premium
Delhi reports another gruesome case of body-chopping and murderous aggres...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | A profile of Gujarat’s economy before electionsPremium
ExplainSpeaking | A profile of Gujarat’s economy before elections

The woman who died has been identified as Nilima Rangari. She died of head injuries during treatment late on Sunday.

More from Mumbai

The other two seriously injured have been identified as Ranjana Khadtad and Radheshyam Singh.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 29-11-2022 at 05:34:56 am
Next Story

Accused kept wife in dark, made her pass on hearing date to his aide

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close