Probe into extortion charges against ED officials begins

THE MUMBAI police on Tuesday initiated an enquiry into the allegations of extortion made against some ED officials and one Jeetendra Navlani. Sources said Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police will conduct the enquiry into the allegations made in a letter addressed to the Mumbai Police Commissioner.

The enquiry is based on the eight-page letter written by one Arvind Bhosle titled ‘extortion/cheating/criminal conspiracy by Jeetendra Navlani and others’ In which he mentions seven companies which he alleges are held/closely controlled by Navlani who “is one of the conduits of Enforcement Directorate, Western Region”. The Indian Express has a copy of the letter.

The letter says that the ED would summon persons under the pretext of an investigation under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on information from Navlani. “Upon visits, the persons summoned by ED personnel for investigation, they are threatened of their arrest/detention and so also attachment of their assets/properties and thereupon in connivance with Navlani ‘deals’ are struck with the persons summoned by ED of going soft against them by either not arresting or not attaching their property,” it says.

It alleges, “The person summoned are extorted of huge money in cash…between 2015 and 2020, nearly Rs 59 crore has been remitted in accounts of the aforesaid seven entities which are owned and/or closely held companies/entities of Navlani.” It has named 70 companies from which ED officials allegedly extorted huge amounts of money. The letter further alleges that “there are many more such conduits actively involved in massive extortion/cheating/fraud/corruption in collusion and connivance with the personnel of ED.”

The letter seeks an FIR in the case and “since maintaining law and order is a state subject, you are requested to register a case against Jeetendra Navlani and unknown personnel of ED.” It also seeks formation of an SIT “as extremely powerful politicians and senior officials of ED are involved in extortion in the state which could lead to destroying the industry/business in Maharashtra.”

A lawyer who represents Navlani said he was not aware of the allegations. ED did not officially comment on the allegations.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut accused certain ED officials of operating an extortion network under the patronage of the BJP and acting as an “ATM” for the party.

Addressing media, he also said that Mumbai Police will probe a complaint filed against four ED officials for extorting money from companies being investigated by the agency. “There are some officers and their agents who are threatening builders, businessmen and corporates and extorting money from them,” Raut said.

While he did not name the officials, he named Jeetendra Navlani as the one acting as their agent. He also spoke about the alleged money transfer to Navlani’s companies from those being investigated by the ED. “Why was money transferred to this person’s company account? What services was he providing?” Raut said.

He alleged that the racket was being run in connivance with certain BJP leaders. He also alleged that ED officials were buying foreign properties and funding BJP candidates with extorted money.

“The Mumbai Police is one of the most competent police forces in the country. I am sure that certain ED officials are bound to go behind bars after this investigation,’ Raut said.

He also claimed that the frequent raids being conducted in Maharashtra by Central agencies were an attempt by the BJP to destabilise the state government. “Why are raids taking place only in West Bengal and Maharashtra. In our state, 14 of MVA leaders are facing action. In West Bengal, I believe there are seven leaders who are facing a probe. Why are the Central agencies not investigating the wrongdoings in BJP-ruled states,” he said.