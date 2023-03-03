Probe in INX Media case against Karti Chidambaram in progress: CBI to court

The CBI informed a special court in Mumbai on Thursday that its further investigation into the INX Media alleged corruption case registered in Delhi against the accused, including Karti Chidambaram, son of former Congress minister P Chidambaram, is in progress.

The submission was made by the deputy superintendent of police of the CBI’s Delhi wing before the court hearing the Sheena Bora alleged murder case. The murder trial’s main accused, Indrani Mukerjea, has turned an approver in the INX Media case in Delhi.

During its probe in the murder case, the investigators had seized a black Motorola cellphone that allegedly belonged to Indrani. The CBI’s Delhi wing had sought access to the phone during its probe in the INX case, stating that the phone could possibly contain details of calls and messages with Karti, which could be relevant to its probe.The CBI Delhi, however, later told the court that the phone was not relied upon in its probe.

In 2018, the CBI court in Mumbai had requested the CBI Delhi team to handover the phone. The CBI Delhi team on Thursday told the court that its further investigation in the INX case is in progress. “As such, it would be very much required during the investigation/trial of the case,” the CBI plea said. It added that it was bringing the phone before the Mumbai court, as it was required in the trial, but sought for it to be returned again to the Delhi court. “The cellphone would be required for trial in this (Sheena Bora case) case… hence, the same cannot be returned to the investigating officer in (INX case)… CBI… New Delhi, as on today. Investigating Officer in (INX case) CBI, New Delhi, is at liberty to file fresh application in future for possession of the mobile phone as and when required, during the investigation/trial at New Delhi,” the Mumbai court said.

The FIR filed by CBI Delhi on May 15, 2017, named Indrani’s co-accused, including her husband Peter Mukerjea, who was then the director of INX News and Karti, director of Chess Management Services.