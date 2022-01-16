Probe finds four cops escorting Waze guilty of violating protocol

An inquiry ordered by the Navi Mumbai Police commissioner against four policemen, who were present during an alleged “secret meeting” between former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh and

dismissed policeman Sachin Waze, has found them guilty of violating protocol.

On November 29, last year, Singh and Waze – an undertrial prisoner who is the main accused in the Antilia terror scare case being investigated by the NIA – had allegedly met in a separate room in the premises where the Chandiwal Commission holds its hearings, without seeking the judge’s permission. Subsequently, an inquiry was initiated against the police officers who were accompanying Waze.

The Chandiwal Commission was set up by the Maharashtra government to inquire into allegations of corruption that Singh had levelled against former home minister Anil Deshmukh.

Navi Mumbai Police Cmmissioner Bipin Kumar Singh confirmed that the inquiry had found that the four policemen violated rules but refused to divulge further details.

An officer privy to the inquiry said, “Waze was in their custody and they should have ensured that he did not hold any kind of a conversation with anyone. But it happened under their watch, which is a violation of protocol.”

The meeting took place when Singh was to depose in front of the commission. Waze was also present before the commission and the two allegedly had a meeting in the waiting room while the proceedings were underway. The meeting went on for sometime while the escorting police personnel stood outside the room.

The inquiry was conducted by Assistant Commissioner of Police Vinayak Vast (Crime) and the report was submitted to Bipin Kumar Singh early this week through Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhijit Shivthare (Headquarter).

Sources in the department said that the probe committee has recommended that the increment of the four policemen be stopped for one year. “We have also served them a showcause notice, asking them to give a written explanation why disciplinary action should not be taken against them,” said an officer.

An officer said, “In their statement, the four policemen have alleged that the conversation happened in English in the waiting room next to the room where the proceedings of the Chandiwal Commission were taking place. They claimed that as Singh was the serving director general (Homeguard) then, they could not stop the conversation as technically he was their senior officer. But we believe they could have intervened and respectfully asked them to avoid any conversation.”

“Soon after they submit their reply to showcause notice, the committee will take their statement into consideration. The police commissioner will accordingly pronounce suitable punishment,” the officer added.