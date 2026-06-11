Extensive damage to vehicle: Probe into Dadar BEST bus crash hits technical block

The exact cause of the fatal BEST bus crash in Dadar on June 8 is yet to be determined, with investigators stating that extensive damage to the vehicle has hampered efforts to ascertain whether the accident was triggered by a mechanical fault or human error.

According to an internal mechanical inspection report of the Mumbai Central Regional Transport Office (RTO), the electric bus is currently not in a “road-worthy” condition and a comprehensive technical examination was not feasible. The report noted that several critical components of the vehicle, including the electric wiring network, the electronic control unit (ECU), and anti-lock braking system (ABS), suffered extensive damage in the crash, preventing officials from assessing their functionality.

The extent of the damage has obscured any immediate determination of the cause, the report stated. Accordingly, transport officials said that a detailed technical inspection can only be undertaken after the vehicle is made operational again with the assistance of BEST engineers and the bus’s wet-lease operator, Olectra.

“We have requested BEST officials to assist in restarting the vehicle, only after which it can undergo a proper mechanical fitness test on the road,” a senior RTO official said.

The pile-up involving five vehicles near Plaza Cinema on June 8 had led to the death of a 28-year-old Swiggy delivery executive and injury to six others. The wet-lease electric bus, which was headed towards the Dharavi depot, rammed multiple vehicles and pedestrians before colliding with a stationary crane.

The Shivaji Park police registered an FIR against the driver under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act, including charges related to rash and negligent driving causing death.

Police officials subsequently sought a technical examination of the bus by the Mumbai Central RTO to determine whether the accident was caused by a mechanical/electrical malfunction, or by human error. The BEST undertaking also constituted a four-member committee comprising senior officials to conduct an internal inquiry.

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Speaking to The Indian Express earlier, the bus driver Vikas Padare, 42, alleged that the bus suddenly accelerated and went out of control despite his efforts to stop it. Padare also claimed that concerns regarding the handling and performance of electric buses had been repeatedly raised by drivers in the past, particularly in relation to braking systems and vehicle responsiveness.

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In December 2024, seven people were killed and 42 others injured after an Olectra-manufactured electric bus ploughed into multiple vehicles and pedestrians at a crowded market in Kurla. The driver alleged that the vehicle went out of control following a brake failure.

In December 2025, another BEST bus accident near Bhandup railway station left four dead and nine injured. Investigators then stated that the accident occurred after the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle while reversing the bus at the terminal point of its route.

The latest crash comes just days after the BEST administration reinforced a four-week training programme for drivers operating wet-lease electric buses. The move was aimed at familiarising drivers with the distinct operational characteristics of EV buses amid growing concerns over safety and handling.

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In May this year, the undertaking had ordered a fleet-wide safety audit and inspection of buses after multiple complaints relating to damaged equipment, maintenance deficiencies and operational safety standards were raised by BEST committee members