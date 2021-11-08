Probe into corruption allegations against Sameer Wankhede

The vigilance team of the NCB probing corruption allegations against agency official Sameer Wankhede on Monday recorded the statement of Prabhakar Sail, one of the panchas in the Cordelia drug bust case.

Sail had later alleged that payoffs were discussed by another witness K P Gosavi to ‘help’ Aryan Khan, who had been detained by the NCB soon after the raid.

The NCB had earlier issued him summons several times but he had not appeared before them.

Sail’s statement was earlier recorded by the Mumbai Police SIT in connection with the payoff allegations.

An official said that the Vigilance team headed by Dy DG Gyanendra Singh also visited three spots linked to the allegations. The first spot was Lower Parel, where Gosavi is alleged to have met Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani. The team led by Singh also visited Tardeo, where money is alleged to have exchanged hands, and eventually the team went to the Cordelia cruise where the NCB team conducted the raid.

An official said, “The statement of Sail was vital since the enquiry was ordered following some of the allegations made by him. He appeared before the NCB team in Bandra on Monday and his statement was recorded over the next few hours.”

The official added that apart from the five persons in the Vigilance team, two more personnel have been sent from Delhi to assist the team that is conducting the Vigilance inquiry.

Meanwhile, the SIT that has taken over the probe in six cases including the Cordelia drug bust case recorded statements of a few more persons linked to the Cordelia case. Dy DG Sanjay Singh, heading the SIT probe, has gone to Delhi and is expected to return to the city in a few days. The rest of the 15-person SIT is in the city.