Probe consultants’ role in Metro 3 project: Aaditya Thackeray

A DAY after the managing director of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) said the Metro 3 will not be feasible without a car shed at Aarey Colony, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday demanded a probe into the funds spent on consultants for the project and questioned if there was a scam brewing.

The Metro Line 3, also known as Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ line, is the first underground metro line in the Mumbai.

“Is it a scam if MMRCL is saying Metro 3 project will not happen if the car shed is moved out of Aarey Colony? Who were the consultants for the projects? How much money was spent on them? An inquiry should be conducted against the consultants,” said Aaditya while addressing the media at the Shiv Sena headquarters in Dadar.

He further said he was not opposed to the metro project but was not in favour of destroying the existing biodiversity.

“This is not about 2,700 trees but it is about biodiversity,” he said, adding, “Aarey is not a forest but it must be declared one. It can be done according to the law which is with the people.”