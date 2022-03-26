Probe against Yashwant Jadhav: I-T dept asks BMC for documents

THE INCOME-TAX department has asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to submit several documents, including those pertaining to contracts awarded by the municipal corporation between 2018 and 2021, in connection with its probe against Yashwant Jadhav, former chairperson of BMC’s Standing Committee.

The notice was issued in the name of the commissioner, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, dated March 3. “…Wheras your attendance is required in connection with the proceedings under the Income Tax Act, 1961, in case of Shri Yashwant Kamlakar Jadhav,” the notice stated while seeking presentation of all books of accounts pertaining to the case on March 10.

The municipal corporation had subsequently asked for time till the end of March to submit the documents asked for by the tax authority.

Sources said the BMC has been summoned as a witness in this tax case against Jadhav.

Last month, the tax department had searched Jadhav, a few of his associates and five BMC contractors, for alleged tax evasion. According to the department, it has found “evidence” that shows a “close nexus” between Jadhav and these contractors. “Particulars of about three dozen immovable properties, whose value could be more than Rs 130 crore, has also been detected. It includes property acquired either in their name or their associates or benamidars,” said the department.

It has also found evidence of international hawala transactions and routing of “ill-gotten” money to foreign countries. The tax authority added that it has seized a number of documents, loose sheets of paper and excel files with information on cash receipts and payments.

A Dubai-based company has also come under the scanner of the department, said sources.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Iqbal Singh Chahal, said, “I have not visited the I-T office even once. These notices come and get answered at appropriate lower levels.”