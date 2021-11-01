Probe against Deshmukh: CBI arrests ‘middleman’

THE CENTRAL Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday arrested an alleged middleman named Santosh Shankar Jagtap in connection with its probe into the alleged bribery and corruption charges against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

The CBI is probing Deshmukh for exercising “undue influence” over the transfer and posting of police officials as alleged by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Sources said Jagtap came under the CBI scanner after it went through the recording of interception of certain phone numbers done by former Maharashtra DGP Rashmi Shukla to authenticate complaints of corruption in police transfers and postings.

According to sources, the CBI had asked Jagtap to join the investigation earlier this year, however, he absconded. In August, the agency searched Jagtap’s house in Thane and seized Rs 9 lakh from his residence.

“Jagtap, who is a private person, was linked to the transfer and postings of policemen as per the phone intercepts. When he refused to join the probe, the CBI moved a court in Mumbai to obtain a non-bailable warrant against him,” said an official, who did not wish to be named.

In September, a local court issued a non-bailable warrant against Jagtap. Subsequent to his arrest, Jagtap was produced before a court today and was remanded to CBI custody till November 4, said sources.

The CBI has so far alleged that Deshmukh and unknown others attempted to obtain undue advantage for the improper and dishonest performance of his public duty.

The central agency initiated a probe against Deshmukh after the Bombay High Court directed the agency to carry out a preliminary enquiry into the allegations against Deshmukh.



According to the probe agency, its PE has found that Deshmukh was aware of the reinstatement of the now arrested assistant police inspector (API) Sachin Waze into the police after 15 years and sensitive and “sensational” cases being given to Waze for investigation.

Waze is being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for his alleged role in the Ambani house bomb scare and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

On March 20, Parambir Singh in an eight-page letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray alleged that Deshmukh asked now suspended API Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore every month, including Rs 40-50 crore, from 1,750 bars and restaurants in Mumbai. Singh also alleged that Deshmukh was forcing policemen to collect bribes on his behalf from bars and restaurants in Mumbai.