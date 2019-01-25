Priyanka joining politics welcome, won’t affect BJP’s prospects, says Amruta

WELCOMING PRIYANKA Gandhi to active politics, Amruta Fadnavis, a banker and the wife of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that while it won’t impact electoral prospects of BJP, a woman entering politics is good for all women.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Amruta said, “Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joining active politics is a welcome step. When a woman joins politics, it is truly heartening for all women. In that sense, I extend my greetings.”

“If any woman enters politics, it is in the interest of all women. Even if questions are raised as to why Priyanka Gandhi (Vadra) has been brought into politics, her joining politics should be welcomed,” she added.

However, Amruta, a vice-president in Axis Bank and pursuing social activities, especially related to women and children, added: “The Congress’ decision to field Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh is unlikely to make any impact on electoral prospects of the BJP… Politically, I don’t believe Priyanka will dent the BJP’s march. The BJP is capable to take on all challenges posed by the Congress.”

“The Congress winning a couple of traditional seats, such as Amethi and Rae Barelli in UP, cannot be perceived as a setback for the BJP,” she added.