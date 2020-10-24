Priyanka Chaturvedi, Amruta in Twitter spat over Mumbai Police bank accounts transfer

Priyanka Chaturvedi and Amruta Fadnavis.

A decision of the Mumbai Police to shift the salary accounts of its personnel from the Axis Bank to the HDFC Bank set off a Twitter spat between Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’s wife Amruta.

In a tweet, Chaturvedi had called the move as being “much-needed” and stated the Axis Bank was chosen “arbitrarily” and salary accounts of state government employees were moved to it overnight.

While Chaturvedi did not mention of Amruta, who was earlier associated with the Axis Bank, on Friday she responded by calling Chaturvedi as “opportunistic”.

“Axis Bank is not my family bank — it’s third largest listed private sector bank and I’m an employee who has worked for the same bank for 18 years!” Amruta tweeted.

She also called Chaturvedi an “opportunistic turncoat” and said “these accounts were acquired in 2005-basis technology & services”.

I response, Chaturvedi asked why Amruta was offended by the tweet when her name had not been mentioned.

The feud escalated further with Chaturvedi responding to a question by a Twitter user on why a public sector bank was not chosen to shift the bank accounts. Chaturvedi said the Government of Maharashtra was not involved in the decision and unlike the former CM’s wife no family member was a direct beneficiary or employee of the chosen bank.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.