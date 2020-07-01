Private unaided schools may take fees in installments, allow online payment: Bombay HC

Aggrieved by the decision, educational institutions across the state had approached the HC. Aggrieved by the decision, educational institutions across the state had approached the HC.

Maintaining that the Maharashtra government does not have the power to issue an order barring private unaided schools from hiking fees for six weeks for the academic year 2020-21 in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Bombay High Court has said that it was mindful of the difficulties faced by the parents and that the schools may consider allowing them to pay the fees online and in reasonable installments.

The HC on June 26 had stayed for six weeks a May 8 state government resolution (GR) that had barred private schools from hiking fees. The GR had also directed the schools not to collect yearly one-time fees for academic years 2019-20 and 2020-21 and give parents an option to deposit the same on a monthly or quarterly basis.

The state government, however, had submitted to the court that it has powers to take such decisions under the Fees Act and Disaster Management Act and the GR was as per law.

After hearing the submissions, the court said, “We are of the prima facie view that the impugned May 8 government resolution is without jurisdiction.”

It added that in view of hardships faced by parents, the managements of the private schools can seek fees in instalments. It noted, “Having said so, we are also mindful of the difficulties faced by the parents in these testing times. Therefore, we feel that management of the private unaided schools may consider providing options to the students / parents to pay the fee in such instalments as is considered reasonable and also to allow them the option to pay the fee online.”

The bench had stayed the operation of the May 8 GR until further orders, pending final hearing and disposal of the pleas. It posted the matter for further hearing on August 11.

