scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

Private schools in Mumbai violating RTE Act, BMC not taking action: AAP

AAP leaders asked if there was a nexus between private schools and the BMC education department and said the civic body gave private schools a free hand to act arbitrarily.

AAP Mumbai president Preeti Sharma Menon said common citizens face a lot of hardships to pay their children's school fees. (File photo)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Wednesday attacked Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for its alleged failure to crack the whip against private schools violating the Right to Education Act. AAP leaders asked if there was a nexus between private schools and the BMC education department and alleged gross violations of the RTE Act, which guarantees free and compulsory education to all children in the 6 to 14 age group.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, senior AAP leader Dhanraj Vanjari alleged the BMC education department was not taking any punitive action against such schools and giving them a free hand to act arbitrarily.

Dalvi said, “Big private schools running without RTE recognition in Mumbai are being shielded without action. Money plays an important role in this and despite the provisions in the law, poor students are not getting free education in private schools.”

“Parents admit their children in private schools by paying exorbitant fees. Due to the non-recovery of fines by BMC, the government has lost revenue of about Rs 600 crore. Also, there has been a loss of approximately Rs 1,200 crore due to non-action against many schools without RTE recognition in Maharashtra,” Dalvi added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Special: What are Vostro accounts, nine of which have been opened wi...Premium
UPSC Special: What are Vostro accounts, nine of which have been opened wi...
I Hereby Declare: Here’s how much BJP’s Rajkot (South) candid...Premium
I Hereby Declare: Here’s how much BJP’s Rajkot (South) candid...
I Hereby Declare: Here are details of Gopal Italia’s assetsPremium
I Hereby Declare: Here are details of Gopal Italia’s assets
I Hereby Declare: Vehicles to property, here’s what Rivaba Jadeja h...Premium
I Hereby Declare: Vehicles to property, here’s what Rivaba Jadeja h...

AAP Mumbai president Preeti Sharma Menon said common citizens face a lot of hardships to pay their children’s school fees. “It is necessary for the government to take concrete steps to stop the arbitrariness of private schools. But the education department of the state government and the BMC is shying away from taking concrete steps to take action against schools,” Menon said.

“The BMC has been ruled by Shiv Sena-BJP for many years. Both Shiv Sena and the BJP deliberately ignored the scam for their corrupt practices of power. Private schools commercialising education are being patronised, causing a loss of revenue to the government, and poor children are being denied their right to free education. The BMC should learn from the education model of the Delhi government,” she added.

A senior BMC officer, requesting anonymity, said, “In the budget of 2022-23, we made provisions of Rs 3,370 crore for school education. Emphasis has been given to improving both education and infrastructure at schools.”

More from Mumbai
Advertisement

“Our focus is administration. We can’t make any political comments. The rise in student enrolment in BMC-run schools is a measure to show things have improved,” the officer added.

First published on: 16-11-2022 at 06:30:09 pm
Next Story

Jio launches 5 new roaming plans ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 16: Latest News
Advertisement