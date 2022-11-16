Private schools in Mumbai violating RTE Act, BMC not taking action: AAP

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Wednesday attacked Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for its alleged failure to crack the whip against private schools violating the Right to Education Act. AAP leaders asked if there was a nexus between private schools and the BMC education department and alleged gross violations of the RTE Act, which guarantees free and compulsory education to all children in the 6 to 14 age group.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, senior AAP leader Dhanraj Vanjari alleged the BMC education department was not taking any punitive action against such schools and giving them a free hand to act arbitrarily.

Dalvi said, “Big private schools running without RTE recognition in Mumbai are being shielded without action. Money plays an important role in this and despite the provisions in the law, poor students are not getting free education in private schools.”

“Parents admit their children in private schools by paying exorbitant fees. Due to the non-recovery of fines by BMC, the government has lost revenue of about Rs 600 crore. Also, there has been a loss of approximately Rs 1,200 crore due to non-action against many schools without RTE recognition in Maharashtra,” Dalvi added.

AAP Mumbai president Preeti Sharma Menon said common citizens face a lot of hardships to pay their children’s school fees. “It is necessary for the government to take concrete steps to stop the arbitrariness of private schools. But the education department of the state government and the BMC is shying away from taking concrete steps to take action against schools,” Menon said.

“The BMC has been ruled by Shiv Sena-BJP for many years. Both Shiv Sena and the BJP deliberately ignored the scam for their corrupt practices of power. Private schools commercialising education are being patronised, causing a loss of revenue to the government, and poor children are being denied their right to free education. The BMC should learn from the education model of the Delhi government,” she added.

A senior BMC officer, requesting anonymity, said, “In the budget of 2022-23, we made provisions of Rs 3,370 crore for school education. Emphasis has been given to improving both education and infrastructure at schools.”

“Our focus is administration. We can’t make any political comments. The rise in student enrolment in BMC-run schools is a measure to show things have improved,” the officer added.