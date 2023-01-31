scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Private schools’ body complain of ‘harassment’ by govt officials

The associations said it was unjustified as there was already a stay order against the government resolution (GR) demanding periodical renewal of NOC.

The Unaided Schools' Forum, which represents associations of private and unaided schools in Maharashtra, has written to the Secretary of School Education Department.

Private and unaided schools’ associations functioning across the state have approached the School Education Department of Maharashtra, alleging harassment by local officers who ‘threaten to withdraw approvals if they fail to renew no objection certificate (NOC). The associations said it was unjustified as there was already a stay order against the government resolution (GR) demanding periodical renewal of NOC.

The Unaided Schools’ Forum, which represents associations of private and unaided schools in Maharashtra, has written to the Secretary of School Education Department, saying, “We really fail to understand why the education department is openly defying the stay order dated 14.11.2011 of the Bombay HC, and continuing to harass the schools on the pretext of NOC renewal…,” reads the letter, which was also sent to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 05:20 IST
