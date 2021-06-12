Private hospitals to charge for vaccination as per Centre’s rates, else face action: BMC

If a hospital fails to do so, action will be taken against it. (File)

The BMC said Friday private hospitals in Mumbai will have to charge for vaccination as per the rate card issued by the Centre. If a hospital fails to do so, action will be taken against it.

The BMC also urged people to file a complaints against private hospitals if they overcharge. In a statement, it said, “We appeal to citizens to complain about the imposition of exorbitant rates on email address complaint.epimumbai@gmail.com.”

The Centre on Tuesday had instructed private vaccination centres to not charge more than Rs 780 for a Covishield, Rs 1,410 for Covaxin and Rs 1,145 for Sputnik V jabs. It said private hospitals can charge up to Rs 150 as service charge and states will have to monitor the process.