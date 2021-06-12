Private hospitals to charge for vaccination as per Centre’s rates, else face action: BMC

June 12, 2021 1:33:30 am
The BMC said Friday private hospitals in Mumbai will have to charge for vaccination as per the rate card issued by the Centre. If a hospital fails to do so, action will be taken against it.
The BMC also urged people to file a complaints against private hospitals if they overcharge. In a statement, it said, “We appeal to citizens to complain about the imposition of exorbitant rates on email address complaint.epimumbai@gmail.com.”
The Centre on Tuesday had instructed private vaccination centres to not charge more than Rs 780 for a Covishield, Rs 1,410 for Covaxin and Rs 1,145 for Sputnik V jabs. It said private hospitals can charge up to Rs 150 as service charge and states will have to monitor the process.
