Private contractor booked for ‘not paying salary, PF to 400-500 employees’

Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
The Colaba police on Tuesday registered a case under various sections of criminal breach of trust and common intention against a private contractor for allegedly not paying salaries and provident fund amount to 400-500 people.

Police had registered a case on the complaint of one, Hrishikesh Kadam (30), who was hired as a BEST bus driver by the private contractor in April 2021.

In his complaint, Kadam has alleged that he was hired on a contract basis, following which he even underwent a three-day training at Dindoshi bus depot.

“Kadam was deputed as a bus driver, after which he was even paid salary initially,” said an officer, adding, “However, he has claimed that later, he was not paid salaries for a few months, and he was duped of money under the pretext of deducting PF…”.

The complainant further claimed that there are 400-500 such people who have been defrauded by the contractor using similar modus operandi.
Police have filed a case against four unknown persons but are yet to arrest anyone.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 01-03-2023 at 04:29 IST
