Private bus association asks govt to let buses ply inter-district in state

Having been hit by the extended lockdown and a stringent e-pass system for ferrying passengers, an association of private bus operators has urged the state government to permit these buses to ply inter-district within the state.

In a letter issued on Sunday, the association said that if their concerns were not addressed by the state, they will park their buses within the premises of the Regional Transport Offices (RTO).

The association has alleged that private buses from neighbouring states are ferrying in passengers unchecked and without adhering to social distancing norms, and are also taking bookings for inter-district travel. This, they said, has severely affected their business, which has come to a halt over the past 90 days since the lockdown came into effect on March 23. The bus association has asked the government to allow privates buses to commence inter-district travel and consider waving off road tax for the next six months.

