Who is Sapna Gill, arrested over alleged attack on cricketer Prithvi Shaw’s car?

Sapna Gill, who has been arrested for the alleged attack on cricketer Prithvi Shaw’s car, is a social media influencer with 2,19,000 followers on Instagram. She has acted in Bhojpuri films along with stars such as Ravi Kishan and Dinesh Lal Yadav.

Hailing from Chandigarh, Gill is a resident of Mumbai. She uploads content ranging from entertainment and dance videos to fashion photos on social media platforms. She has starred in movies such as Kashi Amarnath, Nirhua Chalal London and, most recently, Mera Watan, released in 2021.

Gill was arrested on Thursday by the Mumbai police for allegedly attacking the car of cricketer Prithvi Shaw outside a luxury hotel in Santacruz on Wednesday night.

Gil and her friend asked for a selfie with Shaw. Though he obliged her, Shaw did not entertain their further requests for selfies, following which a security guard asked Gill and her friend to leave the premises, according to police.

It was when Shaw was leaving the hotel premises with his friends after dinner that the duo, along with a few others allegedly hit his car with a baseball bat.