scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Advertisement

Who is Sapna Gill, arrested over alleged attack on cricketer Prithvi Shaw’s car?

A social media influencer with 2,19,000 Instagram followers, Gill has acted in Bhojpuri films.

Sapna Gill uploads content ranging from entertainment and dance videos to fashion photos on social media platforms. (Instagram/SapnaGill)
Listen to this article
Who is Sapna Gill, arrested over alleged attack on cricketer Prithvi Shaw’s car?
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Sapna Gill, who has been arrested for the alleged attack on cricketer Prithvi Shaw’s car, is a social media influencer with 2,19,000 followers on Instagram. She has acted in Bhojpuri films along with stars such as Ravi Kishan and Dinesh Lal Yadav.

Hailing from Chandigarh, Gill is a resident of Mumbai. She uploads content ranging from entertainment and dance videos to fashion photos on social media platforms. She has starred in movies such as Kashi Amarnath, Nirhua Chalal London and, most recently, Mera Watan, released in 2021.

Gill was arrested on Thursday by the Mumbai police for allegedly attacking the car of cricketer Prithvi Shaw outside a luxury hotel in Santacruz on Wednesday night.

Gil and her friend asked for a selfie with Shaw. Though he obliged her, Shaw did not entertain their further requests for selfies, following which a security guard asked Gill and her friend to leave the premises, according to police.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Impressions of life and loneliness in the work of Lalitha Lajmi
Impressions of life and loneliness in the work of Lalitha Lajmi
UPSC Key- February 16, 2023: Know about Air India’s mega orders, Vi...
UPSC Key- February 16, 2023: Know about Air India’s mega orders, Vi...
What the Union Budget’s focus on millet might mean for the humble g...
What the Union Budget’s focus on millet might mean for the humble g...
V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar: Doctored narratives seek to run India down, need bo...
V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar: Doctored narratives seek to run India down, need bo...
More from Mumbai

It was when Shaw was leaving the hotel premises with his friends after dinner that the duo, along with a few others allegedly hit his car with a baseball bat.

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 22:02 IST
Next Story

SS Rajamouli reveals how judges his films: ‘I visit theatres showing my films sometimes ten, thirty, forty, or even a hundred times’

Your Must Read for today | Ravindra Jadeja: ‘I hate being called Sir. Don’t judge me. Fukre idlers make memes’
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close