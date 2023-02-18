Prithvi Shaw case: Sapna Gill produced in court, in police remand till Feb 20

A DAY after social media influencer Sapna Gill was arrested for allegedly attacking Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw and his friends, after a brawl over taking selfies at Hotel Sahara Star at Santacruz, the Oshiwara Police produced her before a court in Andheri on Friday. She was remanded in police custody till February 20.

While two other suspects have been detained, at the time of going to press, the police were in process of arresting them.

Investigators further informed the court that Section 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) has also been added to the FIR as the woman along with seven accomplices gave death threats for money.

As per the police complaint, Ashish Yadav, Shaw and his friend Brijesh were having dinner at Hotel Sahara Star’s cafe on Wednesday, where despite obliging them with a few selfies, Gill and Shobit began to harass them. When Shaw refused to pose for more selfies, the two allegedly misbehaved with him, said the police.

After they left the hotel, at around 4 am, six persons on motorcycles and two in a car, including Gill began following them, and abused Yadav and friends after stopping their vehicle, according to the complaint.

One accused broke the rear windshield of the car with a baseball bat, said the police, and Gill threatened Yadav with a false complaint and demanded Rs 50,000 to back off.

Subsequently, a case of rioting, extortion and criminal intimidation was registered against Gill, Shobit Thakur and six others.

Advertisement

The police arrested Gill and produced her before a court in Andheri on Friday afternoon and requested her custody.

“We need to trace and arrest more people in the case, due to which her custodial interrogation is necessary,” the investigating officer told the court.

Defence lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh has refuted the allegation, claiming that Gill belongs to a well-off family and doesn’t require money from anyone.