Prithvi Festival back after 2 years

AFTER a gap of two years, the annual Prithvi Festival will open on Thursday evening with a special performance by Pooja Gaitonde, who is regarded as a promising young artiste in the field of Sufi and ghazal singing.

One of the most anticipated events on the city’s cultural calendar, this 12-day festival will showcase an interesting mix of performances, including dance, music, poetry and theatre.

The festival’s curation, according to Kunal Kapoor, trustee of Prithvi Theatre, reflects this cultural hub’s endeavour to “celebrate the performing arts” and bring on its stage “an interesting bunch of established and new performers”.

Organising the festival following the pandemic, however, posed its own set of challenges. Kapoor says: “Finance is always the major concern. As a non-profit charitable trust, it’s hard enough to just stay afloat. The last two years have been particularly tough (as they have been for everyone). So, this festival is being totally self-funded, without any sponsors. We had to host it to celebrate how it’s the arts that made us all cope with the last two years.”

During the festival, Prithvi Theatre will roll out several premiere productions helmed by directors Makrand Deshpande (Dhat Teri Yeh Grihasthi), Aakarsh Khurana (The Verdict), Manoj Shah (Mr Apple), Abhishek Majumdar (Pah-Lak), Bhushan Korgaonkar (Lavani Ke Rang) and Vikram Kapadia (The Greatest Show on Earth).

Noted dancer Bijayini Satpathy will present ‘Abhipsa — A Seeking’ in which she re-imagines classical Odissi forms through modern interpretation. The festival schedule also includes a performance by Pelva Naik, a Dhrupad vocalist, Louiz Banks’s Jazz@Prithvi show and Western Classical Music Acoustic Concert by Symphony Orchestra of India.

One of the festival highlights is the poetry reading by Naseeruddin Shah on November 13. Continuing with the festival’s tradition, there will be platform performances at the theatre’s foyer and ‘Stage Talk’ at Prithvi House every evening.

This year, several popular artistes, including Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh, Ali Fazal, Piyush Mishra, Anurag Kashyap and Radhika Apte, will drop in for an in-depth conversation as part of Stage Talk.

After the lockdowns and other restrictions, Prithvi Theatre switched back to full seating capacity for live performances earlier this year. Kapoor calls the festival “a celebration of persistence and resilience, not just the performing arts”.

Over the years, the festival has become a platform for new plays and shows to open as well as to reiterate the importance of arts in our society. “To have a healthy and sophisticated civic society, it is imperative to have a developed arts world,” says Kapoor.