Jail inmates to be screened daily for Covid-19, separate arrangements for prisoners above 60: Maharashtra to HC

After the Bombay High Court earlier this week observed that the report submitted by state prisons department reveals “very sorry state of affairs” in jails, the Maharashtra government and prisons authorities Friday informed the court that it has become necessary to modify its approach for effective handling of the Covid-19 outbreak in prisons.

The state government said all inmates would be screened for temperature checks on a daily basis.

It also informed the court that nearly 36 temporary prisons across 27 districts will be used as quarantine facilities and Covid care centres and necessary arrangements will be made for the same.

The state further said that efforts will be taken to separate inmates above 60 years of age from other inmates and they will be examined for comorbidities.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice K K Tated was hearing through videoconference pleas moved by the People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) – through senior counsel Mihir Desai and advocates Isha Khandelwal and Kritika Agarwal – and other petitioners, Geeta Bharat Jain, Archana Rupawate, Devmani Shukla.

On Friday, Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni also submitted a draft of modifications providing measures to be undertaken in prisons in view of Covid-19 pandemic that stated: “It has become necessary to modify and consolidate the instructions/guidelines issued earlier, for the effective handling of the spread of Corona cases in prisons across state.”

The state also submitted details on undertrials or convicts lodged in all correctional homes across Maharashtra, including inmates over 60 years of age, diseases, if any, from which such senior citizen inmates are suffering from and capacity of correctional homes to accommodate undertrials or convicts.

AG Kumbhakoni said efforts were made to implement guidelines issued by central and state governments and health authorities time to time and after discussing with the state health department, new guidelines would be issued with immediate effect and they will be in consonance with earlier directives.

The state told the court that collectors of 27 districts have declared 36 locations as temporary prisons and steps are being taken to declare similar places as temporary jails in other districts to decongest jails and that they would also be used as ‘quarantine centres’ and ‘covid care Centres’.

The draft further said that all inmates and prison staff would be thermally screened on a daily basis and those having temperatures over 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit would be shifted to the centres and subjected to swab tests.

The inmates testing positive for Covid-19 would also be classified by health officials and depending on mild, moderate or severe symptoms, they would be transferred to temporary jail having Covid Care Centre (CCC), Dedicated Covid Health Centre (DCHC) and Dedicated Covid Hospital (DCH), respectively.

After perusing the new guidelines to be implemented for prisons, the court asked the petitioners who sought several reliefs for prisoners, including permission for regular communication with inmates, to submit by Saturday their recommendations on the state’s draft and posted the matter for further hearing on June 23.

