Priority is to make Sunetra NCP national president, merger not at this moment: Bhujbal

Senior NCP Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Saturday said there is no proposal of a merger before the party at this moment. The party’s primary agenda is to appoint Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar as NCP national president.
The Minister for Food and Civil Supplies was speaking to media at Nashik on Saturday.
“If you ask me, there is no such proposal for merger before us,” Bhujbal said.
“Moreover, we have a captain. All the decisions will take place accordingly”, he said.
Since the death of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on January 28, the rumour of merger has been doing the rounds. Several NCP (SP) leaders including Shashikant Shinde, Jayant Patil, Rohit Pawar have indicated that Ajit Pawar held meetings with NCP (SP) leaders and talks of mergers were at advanced level. The merger between two factions was to take place on February 12.
When asked on the issue, Bhujbal said, “My question is what’s the hurry. If it has to happen it can be done today, tomorrow or three months from now…What surprises me is why so much pressure that it should be now.”
“When Sunetra Pawar took oath of office as Deputy CM, there was a hue and cry. Some raised questions what was the hurry for swearing-in ceremony. They alleged the oath-taking should have taken place after mourning period,” he said.
“Sunetratai has just taken charge as Deputy CM. Allow her time. She will be NCP president soon. This I can say hundred percent…Don’t ask me about process and details,” he said.
“When you have to take big decisions, there are certain aspects which need to be addressed through discussions. Allow that time and process…,” he said.
