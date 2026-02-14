Priority is to make Sunetra NCP national president, merger not at this moment: Bhujbal

“If you ask me, there is no such proposal for merger before us," NCP Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said. (Express file photo)

Senior NCP Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Saturday said there is no proposal of a merger before the party at this moment. The party’s primary agenda is to appoint Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar as NCP national president.

The Minister for Food and Civil Supplies was speaking to media at Nashik on Saturday.

“If you ask me, there is no such proposal for merger before us,” Bhujbal said.

“Moreover, we have a captain. All the decisions will take place accordingly”, he said.

Since the death of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on January 28, the rumour of merger has been doing the rounds. Several NCP (SP) leaders including Shashikant Shinde, Jayant Patil, Rohit Pawar have indicated that Ajit Pawar held meetings with NCP (SP) leaders and talks of mergers were at advanced level. The merger between two factions was to take place on February 12.