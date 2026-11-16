Prince William bowls, Princess Catherine hits a six: The royal gully cricket on Mumbai streets

Nayonika Bose is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau. While in the early s... Read More
Britain’s Prince William and Princess Catherine (Kate) arrived in Mumbai on Monday, November 16, for the Earthshot Prize ceremony, kicking off their three-day visit to India with gully cricket in South Mumbai’s Ballard Estate. The event was organised on N Morarji Road in Ballard Estate, where the royal couple was welcomed with traditional music.
Amid traditional dhol tasha belting out tunes like the popular Italian folk song Bella Ciao, Prince William and Princess Kate took turns to bat and bowl as they played a friendly session of cricket with school students, with Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar playing coach.
Prince William hit five balls before he was bowled on the fifth. He also tried his hand at bowling and served some deliveries to Princess Catherine. Princess Catherine played nearly two overs before William got her out on the eighth ball.
After the game, the royal couple was served tea in earthen ‘kulhads’ at a tea stall. They were also joined by Acting British High Commissioner to India Ben Mellor.
Gully cricket is a form of the game played in narrow lanes because of space constraints.
After arriving in India, the Prince and Princess of Wales released a statement and said they were delighted to be in the country for this year’s Earthshot Prize.
VIDEO | Mumbai: Britain’s Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton, along with former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, play gully cricket with school children.
(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/CGlYOyHK08
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 16, 2026
“Catherine and I are delighted to be in India for this year’s Earthshot Prize. India has made an extraordinary contribution to Earthshot over the past six years and is home to more Earthshot Finalists and Winners than any other country. It has also become one of the most exciting places in the world for environmental innovation, with people across the country developing practical solutions to some of the greatest challenges we all share,” the statement read.
“Throughout this week, we will celebrate the innovators and entrepreneurs driving that progress, as well as the young people whose creativity and determination give us so much optimism for the future. Earthshot is about finding the very best solutions and helping them go further and faster, and there could be no more fitting place to showcase that mission than India…” the statement further read.
The royals are in Mumbai to attend the sixth edition of the Earthshot Prize ceremony. On Wednesday, the couple will travel to New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.