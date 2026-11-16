Prince William bowls, Princess Catherine hits a six: The royal gully cricket on Mumbai streets

Britain’s Prince William and Princess Catherine (Kate) arrived in Mumbai on Monday, November 16, for the Earthshot Prize ceremony, kicking off their three-day visit to India with gully cricket in South Mumbai’s Ballard Estate. The event was organised on N Morarji Road in Ballard Estate, where the royal couple was welcomed with traditional music.

Amid traditional dhol tasha belting out tunes like the popular Italian folk song Bella Ciao, Prince William and Princess Kate took turns to bat and bowl as they played a friendly session of cricket with school students, with Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar playing coach.

Prince William and Princess Catherine were welcomed with dhol beats (Express Photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee) Prince William and Princess Catherine were welcomed with dhol beats (Express Photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

Prince William hit five balls before he was bowled on the fifth. He also tried his hand at bowling and served some deliveries to Princess Catherine. Princess Catherine played nearly two overs before William got her out on the eighth ball.